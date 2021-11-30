Hello Group: Q3 Earnings Insights
Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 02:57 AM.
Earnings
Hello Gr beat estimated earnings by 35.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.31, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $28,648,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.15% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hello Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.36
|0.42
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.39
|0.44
|0.58
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|558.01M
|530.38M
|563.03M
|563.28M
|Revenue Actual
|568.68M
|529.72M
|581.64M
|554.77M
