Hello Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 02:57 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hello Gr beat estimated earnings by 35.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.31, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $28,648,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hello Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.36 0.42 0.38 EPS Actual 0.39 0.44 0.58 0.44 Revenue Estimate 558.01M 530.38M 563.03M 563.28M Revenue Actual 568.68M 529.72M 581.64M 554.77M

