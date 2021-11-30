Bank of Nova Scotia: Q4 Earnings Insights
Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bank of Nova Scotia beat estimated earnings by 10.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.67 versus an estimate of $1.51, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $445,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 1.3% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank of Nova Scotia's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.32
|1.32
|1.32
|1.32
|EPS Actual
|1.64
|1.51
|1.44
|1.10
|Revenue Estimate
|5.46B
|5.46B
|5.46B
|5.46B
|Revenue Actual
|6.31B
|6.14B
|6.19B
|5.67B
