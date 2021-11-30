 Skip to main content

Recap: Citi Trends Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Recap: Citi Trends Q3 Earnings

 

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Citi Trends beat estimated earnings by 128.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.45, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $28,859,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.93, which was followed by a 1.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Citi Trends's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.43 2.90 1.74  
EPS Actual 1.36 3.23 1.81 0.67
Revenue Estimate 227.21M 277.00M 251.89M 193.34M
Revenue Actual 237.28M 285.38M 251.92M 199.10M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

