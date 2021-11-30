Recap: Citi Trends Q3 Earnings
Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Citi Trends beat estimated earnings by 128.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.45, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $28,859,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.93, which was followed by a 1.82% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Citi Trends's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.43
|2.90
|1.74
|EPS Actual
|1.36
|3.23
|1.81
|0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|227.21M
|277.00M
|251.89M
|193.34M
|Revenue Actual
|237.28M
|285.38M
|251.92M
|199.10M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
