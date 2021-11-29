Recap: Golub Capital BDC Q4 Earnings
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Golub Capital BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.3, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $9,096,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company performed in-line with EPS estimates, which was followed by a 0.38% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Golub Capital BDC's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.29
|0.28
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.29
|0.29
|0.29
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|79.19M
|78.60M
|73.75M
|74.77M
|Revenue Actual
|75.77M
|76.20M
|74.05M
|72.01M
