Recap: Golub Capital BDC Q4 Earnings

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Golub Capital BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.3, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $9,096,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company performed in-line with EPS estimates, which was followed by a 0.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Golub Capital BDC's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.29 0.28 0.27 EPS Actual 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.28 Revenue Estimate 79.19M 78.60M 73.75M 74.77M Revenue Actual 75.77M 76.20M 74.05M 72.01M

