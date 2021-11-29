Recap: StoneX Group Q4 Earnings

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

StoneX Group missed estimated earnings by 65.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $1.44, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company performed in-line with EPS estimates, which was followed by a 1.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at StoneX Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.67 1.90 1.39 1.45 EPS Actual 1.67 2.73 1.43 3.90 Revenue Estimate 280.14M 277.00M 242.48M 333.10M Revenue Actual 431.50M 471.40M 380.10M 342.10M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.