Recap: StoneX Group Q4 Earnings
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
StoneX Group missed estimated earnings by 65.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $1.44, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company performed in-line with EPS estimates, which was followed by a 1.02% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at StoneX Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.67
|1.90
|1.39
|1.45
|EPS Actual
|1.67
|2.73
|1.43
|3.90
|Revenue Estimate
|280.14M
|277.00M
|242.48M
|333.10M
|Revenue Actual
|431.50M
|471.40M
|380.10M
|342.10M
