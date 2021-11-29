 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

If You Invested $100 Over The Past 15 Years In This Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
Share:
If You Invested $100 Over The Past 15 Years In This Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 12.04% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100.00 In SHW: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 4.8 shares of Sherwin-Williams at the time with $100.00. This investment in SHW would have produced an average annual return of 20.26%. Currently, Sherwin-Williams has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion.

Sherwin-Williams's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

This $100.00 investment would be worth $2,475.59 today based on a price of $332.92 for SHW at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than 20X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (SHW)

Where Sherwin-Williams Stands With Analysts
Expert Ratings For Sherwin-Williams
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 28, 2021
Where Sherwin-Williams Stands With Analysts
Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021
Expert Ratings For Sherwin-Williams
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com