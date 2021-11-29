 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Thermo Fisher Scientific 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.36% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100.00 In TMO: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.26 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific at the time with $100.00. This investment in TMO would have produced an average annual return of 19.58%. Currently, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a market capitalization of $256.36 billion.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100.00 in Thermo Fisher Scientific you would have approximately $1,527.47 today.

In other words, you would have more than 10X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

