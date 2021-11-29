 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Nike 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
Nike (NYSE:NKE) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.9% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100.00 In NKE: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 8.15 shares of Nike at the time with $100.00. This investment in NKE would have produced an average annual return of 19.12%. Currently, Nike has a market capitalization of $269.19 billion.

Nike's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

This $100.00 investment would be worth $1,925.27 today based on a price of $170.07 for NKE at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than 10X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

