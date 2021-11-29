 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 15 Years, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
Share:
$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 15 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.07% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100.00 In LRCX: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.86 shares of Lam Research at the time with $100.00. This investment in LRCX would have produced an average annual return of 18.3%. Currently, Lam Research has a market capitalization of $94.15 billion.

Lam Research's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100.00 in Lam Research you would have approximately $1,399.30 today.

In other words, you would have more than 10X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (LRCX)

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Nancy Tengler Shows Interest In These 2 Semiconductor Stocks
Where Lam Research Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com