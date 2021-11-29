Quhuo: Q3 Earnings Insights

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Quhuo missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.11, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $58,227,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.07% drop in the share price the next day.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.