Li Auto: Q3 Earnings Insights

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Li Auto beat estimated earnings by 350.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.02, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $837,199,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 6.3% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Li Auto's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.02 -0.03 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.03 0.02 0 Revenue Estimate 681.79M 522.52M 585.85M 290.17M Revenue Actual 780.43M 545.68M 635.54M 369.80M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.