Li Auto: Q3 Earnings Insights
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Li Auto beat estimated earnings by 350.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.02, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $837,199,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 6.3% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Li Auto's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|-0.03
|0.02
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|681.79M
|522.52M
|585.85M
|290.17M
|Revenue Actual
|780.43M
|545.68M
|635.54M
|369.80M
