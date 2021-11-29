 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Li Auto: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:
Li Auto: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Li Auto beat estimated earnings by 350.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.02, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $837,199,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 6.3% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Li Auto's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.02 -0.03 -0.08
EPS Actual -0.01 -0.03 0.02 0
Revenue Estimate 681.79M 522.52M 585.85M 290.17M
Revenue Actual 780.43M 545.68M 635.54M 369.80M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (LI)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Li Auto Stock Gains After Q3 Beat
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Following Friday's Plunge
5 Stocks To Watch For November 29, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For November 29, 2021
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com