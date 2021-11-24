Here's How Much $100 Invested In UnitedHealth Group 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.15% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100.00 In UNH: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 5.6 shares of UnitedHealth Group at the time with $100.00. This investment in UNH would have produced an average annual return of 17.5%. Currently, UnitedHealth Group has a market capitalization of $422.26 billion.

UnitedHealth Group's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

If you had invested $100.00 in UnitedHealth Group you would have approximately $2,999.34 today.

In other words, you would have more than 20X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

