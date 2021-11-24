 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Albemarle Stock In The Last 20 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 12:23pm   Comments
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.04% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100.00 In ALB: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 8.98 shares of Albemarle at the time with $100.00. This investment in ALB would have produced an average annual return of 17.39%. Currently, Albemarle has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion.

Albemarle's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

If you had invested $100.00 in Albemarle you would have approximately $2,983.63 today.

In other words, you would have more than 20X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

