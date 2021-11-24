If You Invested $100 Over The Past 20 Years In This Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 11.69% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100.00 In AMT: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 11.36 shares of American Tower at the time with $100.00. This investment in AMT would have produced an average annual return of 19.04%. Currently, American Tower has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion.

American Tower's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

If you had invested $100.00 in American Tower you would have approximately $3,918.39 today.

In other words, you would have more than 30X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.