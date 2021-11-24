 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nano Dimension Shares Pop On 206% Revenue Growth In Q3 Backed By DragonFly, Fabrica
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 8:57am   Comments
Share:
Nano Dimension Shares Pop On 206% Revenue Growth In Q3 Backed By DragonFly, Fabrica
  • Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ: NNDMreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 205.9% year-on-year to $1.34 million.
  • Higher sales of DragonFly systems and revenues from Fabrica 2.0 machines drove the growth.
  • The net loss per share narrowed to $(0.07) from $(0.45) Y/Y.
  • The company held $1.4 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • "Our business is positively affected by sporadic yet repetitive adjustments of the relevant industrial communities toward a 'living with Covid-19 mentality," Chair and CEO Yoav Stern said.
  • "More important is the introduction of our new DragonFly IV system, combined with the efficiency-enhancing FLIGHT Software package." 
  • Price Action: NNDM shares traded higher by 5.05% at $4.83 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NNDM)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 24, 2021
Jim Cramer Expects Sharecare To Report Blowout Quarter, Says No To Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Sees A Push Higher Toward Resistance: Can It Break The Downtrend Soon?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com