Nano Dimension Shares Pop On 206% Revenue Growth In Q3 Backed By DragonFly, Fabrica
- Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ: NNDM) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 205.9% year-on-year to $1.34 million.
- Higher sales of DragonFly systems and revenues from Fabrica 2.0 machines drove the growth.
- The net loss per share narrowed to $(0.07) from $(0.45) Y/Y.
- The company held $1.4 billion in cash and equivalents.
- "Our business is positively affected by sporadic yet repetitive adjustments of the relevant industrial communities toward a 'living with Covid-19 mentality," Chair and CEO Yoav Stern said.
- "More important is the introduction of our new DragonFly IV system, combined with the efficiency-enhancing FLIGHT Software package."
- Price Action: NNDM shares traded higher by 5.05% at $4.83 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas