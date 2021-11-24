Jiayin Group: Q3 Earnings Insights
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Jiayin Gr beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.33, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $30,450,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 8.65% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jiayin Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.21
|0.17
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.28
|0.24
|0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|54.80M
|54.84M
|41.08M
|38.72M
|Revenue Actual
|76.23M
|52.36M
|52.16M
|59.11M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News