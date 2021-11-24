Jiayin Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Jiayin Gr beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.33, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $30,450,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 8.65% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jiayin Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.21 0.17 0.10 EPS Actual 0.36 0.28 0.24 0.24 Revenue Estimate 54.80M 54.84M 41.08M 38.72M Revenue Actual 76.23M 52.36M 52.16M 59.11M

