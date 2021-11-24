 Skip to main content

Recap: Golden Ocean Group Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 7:36am   Comments
Recap: Golden Ocean Group Q3 Earnings

 

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 01:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Golden Ocean Group beat estimated earnings by 76.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.55, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $202,036,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 4.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Golden Ocean Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.46 0.07 0.24 0.16
EPS Actual 0.52 0.14 0.17 0.27
Revenue Estimate 207.05M 115.91M 138.49M 128.85M
Revenue Actual 275.70M 158.05M 168.71M 185.58M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

