Recap: Golden Ocean Group Q3 Earnings
Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 01:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Golden Ocean Group beat estimated earnings by 76.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.55, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $202,036,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 4.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Golden Ocean Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.07
|0.24
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|0.14
|0.17
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|207.05M
|115.91M
|138.49M
|128.85M
|Revenue Actual
|275.70M
|158.05M
|168.71M
|185.58M
