Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Dollar Tree Inc.

Shares of Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) traded at a new 12-month high today of $142.20. This new high was reached on below average trading volume as 1.6 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.3 million shares.

Over the past year, Dollar Tree Inc. has traded in a range of $84.26 to $142.20 and is now at $140.84, 67% above that low.

Dollar Tree operates discount stores in the U.S. and Canada, including over 7,800 shops under both its namesake and Family Dollar units (nearly 15,700 in total). The eponymous chain features branded and private-label goods, generally at a $1 price (CAD 1.25 in Canada). Nearly 50% of Dollar Tree stores’ fiscal 2020 sales came from consumables (including food, health and beauty, and household paper and cleaning products), just over 45% from variety items (including toys and housewares), and 5% from seasonal goods. Family Dollar features branded and private-label goods at prices generally ranging from $1 to $10, with over 76% of fiscal 2020 sales from consumables, 9% from seasonal/electronic items (including prepaid phones and toys), 9% from home products, and 6% from apparel and accessories.

Dollar Tree Inc. is currently priced 14.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $120.35.

