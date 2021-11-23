CSX Corp. Climbs to Annual-High Share Price

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) traded today at a new 12-month high of $36.56. Approximately 1.3 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 11.3 million shares.

Over the past year, CSX Corp. has traded in a range of $27.70 to $36.56 and is now at $36.44, 32% above that low.

Based on a current price of $36.44, CSX Corporation is currently 25.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $27.24.

Operating in the Eastern United States, Class I railroad CSX generated revenue near $11 billion in 2020. On its more than 21,000 miles of track, CSX hauls shipments of coal (13% of consolidated revenue), chemicals (22%), intermodal containers (16%), automotive cargo (9%), and a diverse mix of other bulk and industrial merchandise.

