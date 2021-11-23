How Good Are HP's Earnings? | Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, HP (NYSE:HPQ) earned $1.41 billion, a 2.41% increase from the preceding quarter. HP's sales decreased to $15.29 billion, a 3.7% change since Q2. In Q2, HP brought in $15.88 billion in sales but only earned $1.37 billion.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, HP posted an ROIC of 46.09%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

For HP, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 46.09% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

HP reported Q3 earnings per share at $1.0/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.84/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.