 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Preview: Jiayin Group's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 10:29am   Comments
Share:
Preview: Jiayin Group's Earnings

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-11-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Jiayin Group will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.33.

Jiayin Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 8.65% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jiayin Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.21 0.21 0.17 0.10
EPS Actual 0.36 0.28 0.24 0.24
Price Change % -8.65% 1.11% -7.02% 0.3%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Jiayin Group were trading at $3.8 as of November 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (JFIN)

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings