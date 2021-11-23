 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

American Eagle Outfitters: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:
American Eagle Outfitters: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Eagle Outfitters beat estimated earnings by 24.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.61, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $242,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Eagle Outfitters's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.53 0.46 0.36 0.34
EPS Actual 0.60 0.48 0.39 0.35
Revenue Estimate 1.23B 1.02B 1.28B 1.03B
Revenue Actual 1.19B 1.03B 1.29B 1.03B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AEO)

Earnings Scheduled For November 23, 2021
American Eagle Outfitters's Earnings Outlook
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
American Eagle Bolsters Supply Chain Resiliency Plan with Quiet Acquisition
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Cramer Likes American Eagle Outfitters And These 2 Pharma Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com