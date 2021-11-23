American Eagle Outfitters: Q3 Earnings Insights
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American Eagle Outfitters beat estimated earnings by 24.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.61, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $242,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Eagle Outfitters's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.46
|0.36
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.60
|0.48
|0.39
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|1.23B
|1.02B
|1.28B
|1.03B
|Revenue Actual
|1.19B
|1.03B
|1.29B
|1.03B
