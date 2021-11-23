Recap: Elbit Systems Q3 Earnings
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Elbit Systems beat estimated earnings by 23.28%, reporting an EPS of $2.33 versus an estimate of $1.89, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $230,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.54, which was followed by a 0.98% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Elbit Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.57
|1.40
|1.93
|1.60
|EPS Actual
|2.11
|1.72
|2.38
|1.64
|Revenue Estimate
|1.17B
|1.10B
|1.33B
|1.18B
|Revenue Actual
|1.30B
|1.12B
|1.38B
|1.13B
