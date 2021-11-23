 Skip to main content

Recap: Elbit Systems Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Recap: Elbit Systems Q3 Earnings

 

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Elbit Systems beat estimated earnings by 23.28%, reporting an EPS of $2.33 versus an estimate of $1.89, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $230,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.54, which was followed by a 0.98% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Elbit Systems's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.57 1.40 1.93 1.60
EPS Actual 2.11 1.72 2.38 1.64
Revenue Estimate 1.17B 1.10B 1.33B 1.18B
Revenue Actual 1.30B 1.12B 1.38B 1.13B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

