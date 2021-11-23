Recap: Dycom Industries Q3 Earnings

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

Dycom Industries beat estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.75, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $43,717,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 1.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dycom Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.06 0.04 1.05 EPS Actual 0.60 -0.04 -0.07 1.06 Revenue Estimate 817.90M 752.10M 724.45M 817.69M Revenue Actual 787.57M 727.50M 750.66M 810.26M

