Recap: Dycom Industries Q3 Earnings
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dycom Industries beat estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.75, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $43,717,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 1.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dycom Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.79
|0.06
|0.04
|1.05
|EPS Actual
|0.60
|-0.04
|-0.07
|1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|817.90M
|752.10M
|724.45M
|817.69M
|Revenue Actual
|787.57M
|727.50M
|750.66M
|810.26M
