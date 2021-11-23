 Skip to main content

American Woodmark: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 7:10am   Comments
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Woodmark missed estimated earnings by 27.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.86, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $4,580,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.85, which was followed by a 0.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Woodmark's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.55 1.71 1.63 1.88
EPS Actual 0.70 1.28 1.50 1.97
Revenue Estimate 461.79M 463.80M 426.97M 451.68M
Revenue Actual 442.58M 473.39M 431.95M 448.58M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

