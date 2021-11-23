American Woodmark: Q2 Earnings Insights
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American Woodmark missed estimated earnings by 27.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.86, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $4,580,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.85, which was followed by a 0.78% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Woodmark's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.55
|1.71
|1.63
|1.88
|EPS Actual
|0.70
|1.28
|1.50
|1.97
|Revenue Estimate
|461.79M
|463.80M
|426.97M
|451.68M
|Revenue Actual
|442.58M
|473.39M
|431.95M
|448.58M
