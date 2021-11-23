 Skip to main content

Recap: CNFinance Holdings Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Recap: CNFinance Holdings Q3 Earnings

 

CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CNFinance Holdings missed estimated earnings by 56.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.039 versus an estimate of $0.09, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $9,542,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 0.24% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

