Recap: Cango Q3 Earnings
Cango (NYSE:CANG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cango missed estimated earnings by 940%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $0.05, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $60,196,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.02, which was followed by a 3.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cango's past performance:
