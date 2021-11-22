 Skip to main content

Recap: Cango Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 9:06pm
Recap: Cango Q3 Earnings

Cango (NYSE:CANG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cango missed estimated earnings by 940%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $0.05, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $60,196,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.02, which was followed by a 3.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cango's past performance:

 

