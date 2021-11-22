Recap: Zoom Video Communications Q3 Earnings
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Zoom Video Communications beat estimated earnings by 1.83%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.09, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $273,604,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 16.69% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zoom Video Communications's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.16
|0.99
|0.79
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|1.36
|1.32
|1.22
|0.99
|Revenue Estimate
|990.96M
|906.03M
|811.77M
|693.95M
|Revenue Actual
|1.02B
|956.24M
|882.49M
|777.20M
