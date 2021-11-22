 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

$1000 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 5 Years, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
Share:
$1000 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 5 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.57% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000.00 In PWR: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 30.41 shares of Quanta Services at the time with $1,000.00. This investment in PWR would have produced an average annual return of 29.9%. Currently, Quanta Services has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion.

Quanta Services's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000.00 in Quanta Services you would have approximately $3,745.27 today.

In other words, you would have more than tripled your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (PWR)

If You Invested $100 Over The Past 5 Years In This Dividend Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
B. Riley Analyst Views Quanta's Valuation 'Full,' Sees 5% Downside
Analyst Ratings For Quanta Services
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com