Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Tetra Tech 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 12:10pm   Comments
Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.71% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000.00 In TTEK: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 22.65 shares of Tetra Tech at the time with $1,000.00. This investment in TTEK would have produced an average annual return of 34.04%. Currently, Tetra Tech has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion.

Tetra Tech's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $1,000.00 in Tetra Tech you would have approximately $4,492.64 today.

In other words, you would have more than quadrupled your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

