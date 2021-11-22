 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview: XPeng
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 10:28am   Comments
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that XPeng will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.09.

XPeng bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at XPeng's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.12 -0.18
EPS Actual -0.21 -0.13 -0.15 -0.32
Price Change % -0.84% 9.08% 11.33% -6.13%

Stock Performance

Shares of XPeng were trading at $46.89 as of November 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Earnings