Earnings Outlook For American Woodmark
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 10:30am   Comments
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that American Woodmark will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.90.

American Woodmark bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.85, which was followed by a 0.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Woodmark's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.55 1.71 1.63 1.88
EPS Actual 0.70 1.28 1.50 1.97
Price Change % -0.78% -1.76% -1.67% 2.27%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of American Woodmark were trading at $71.39 as of November 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

