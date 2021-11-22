 Skip to main content

Cracker Barrel Old's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 10:25am   Comments
Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cracker Barrel Old will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.55.

Cracker Barrel Old bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 3.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cracker Barrel Old's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.33 0.26 0.8 0.35
EPS Actual 2.25 1.51 0.7 0.69
Price Change % 3.0% 1.46% 4.2% -2.38%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old were trading at $141.95 as of November 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.0%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

