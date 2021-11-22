 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview: Autodesk
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 10:25am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview: Autodesk

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Autodesk will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.25.

Autodesk bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 9.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Autodesk's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.13 0.94 1.07 0.96
EPS Actual 1.21 1.03 1.18 1.04
Price Change % -9.37% -0.28% -2.83% 4.74%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk were trading at $322.52 as of November 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (ADSK)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 16, 2021
Analyst Ratings For Autodesk
New All-Time High: Solana Becomes The Fourth Top Crypto After Overtaking Cardano
Where Autodesk Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 15, 2021
Autodesk Introduces New Advancements For Construction Cloud
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings