 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dick's Sporting Goods's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 10:24am   Comments
Share:
Dick's Sporting Goods's Earnings Outlook

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Dick's Sporting Goods will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.86.

Dick's Sporting Goods bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $2.38, which was followed by a 4.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dick's Sporting Goods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 2.70 1.12 2.28 1.01
EPS Actual 5.08 3.79 2.43 2.01
Price Change % 4.15% 0.37% -0.4% 1.81%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods were trading at $138.59 as of November 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 137.51%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (DKS)

CNBC's Final Trades: Pfizer, Apple, Dicks Sporting Goods And This Payments Giant
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Innovative Industrial Properties, Nokia And More
CNBC's Final Trades: Financials, Fortinet And This High-Growth Gaming Company
Why Dick's Sporting Goods Shares Are Rising Today
A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks
$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 15 Years, Would Be Worth This Much
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings