 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Preview: Medtronic's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 10:21am   Comments
Share:
Preview: Medtronic's Earnings

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Medtronic will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.29.

Medtronic bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 1.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Medtronic's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.32 1.42 1.15 0.80
EPS Actual 1.41 1.50 1.29 1.02
Price Change % 1.49% 1.15% 0.63% -0.66%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic were trading at $117.22 as of November 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (MDT)

CNBC's Final Trades: Zoom Video Communications, Medtronic And This Crypto Trust
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 21-Nov. 27): Takeda, Aadi, Fennec FDA Decisions, Earnings In The Spotlight In Holiday-Shortened Week
Ominous Death Cross Forms On Medtronic's Chart
Medtronic's Intrepid Valve Eliminates Mitral Regurgitation At 30 Days, Study Shows
Medtronic Touts 5-Year Data Of Self-Expanding TAVR Platform
This Company Is Making Medical Testing and Care from Home the New Normal and You Don't Need Insurance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings