Kamada: Q3 Earnings Insights
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kamada missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.02, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $12,291,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kamada's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.09
|0.07
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|0.06
|0.04
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|27.52M
|27.17M
|32.91M
|33.19M
|Revenue Actual
|24.24M
|24.90M
|31.54M
|35.33M
