Kamada: Q3 Earnings Insights

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kamada missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.02, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $12,291,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kamada's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.09 0.07 0.06 EPS Actual 0.02 0.06 0.04 0.15 Revenue Estimate 27.52M 27.17M 32.91M 33.19M Revenue Actual 24.24M 24.90M 31.54M 35.33M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.