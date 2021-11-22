Recap: Niu Technologies Q3 Earnings
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 22, 2021.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Niu Technologies missed estimated earnings by 35.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.28, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $58,594,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 9.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Niu Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.04
|0.09
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|-0.01
|0.11
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|156.04M
|79.68M
|95.24M
|149.28M
|Revenue Actual
|146.32M
|83.54M
|102.99M
|131.74M
