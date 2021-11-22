 Skip to main content

Recap: Niu Technologies Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 7:08am
Recap: Niu Technologies Q3 Earnings

 

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Niu Technologies missed estimated earnings by 35.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.28, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $58,594,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 9.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Niu Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.16 0.04 0.09 0.22
EPS Actual 0.18 -0.01 0.11 0.15
Revenue Estimate 156.04M 79.68M 95.24M 149.28M
Revenue Actual 146.32M 83.54M 102.99M 131.74M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

