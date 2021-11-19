 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Domino's Pizza 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 12:14pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Domino's Pizza 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 13.61% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100.00 In DPZ: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.57 shares of Domino's Pizza at the time with $100.00. This investment in DPZ would have produced an average annual return of 22.1%. Currently, Domino's Pizza has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion.

Domino's Pizza's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100.00 in Domino's Pizza you would have approximately $2,397.83 today.

In other words, you would have more than 20X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (DPZ)

Expert Ratings For Domino's Pizza
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 12, 2021
Apple App Store Analysis: Starbucks Heats Up As The Weather Cools Down
Starbucks Delivers Blended Beverages and Results
Google Backs AV-Maker Nuro in Latest $600M Funding Round
Weekly Earnings Preview- The Banks Are Coming
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com