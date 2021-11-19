 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CF Industries Holdings Stock In The Last 15 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 12:14pm   Comments
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CF Industries Holdings Stock In The Last 15 Years

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.21% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100.00 In CF: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 21.88 shares of CF Industries Holdings at the time with $100.00. This investment in CF would have produced an average annual return of 19.7%. Currently, CF Industries Holdings has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion.

CF Industries Holdings's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100.00 in CF Industries Holdings you would have approximately $2,034.14 today.

In other words, you would have more than 20X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

