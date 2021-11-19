 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview For Zoom Video Communications
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 11:23am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview For Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Zoom Video Communications will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.09

Zoom Video Communications bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.20, which was followed by a 16.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zoom Video Communications's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.16 0.99 0.79 0.76
EPS Actual 1.36 1.32 1.22 0.99
Price Change % -16.69% -0.19% -9.0% -15.06%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications were trading at $255.75 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (ZM)

UBS Cuts Zoom Price Target By 9.5% Fearing Competition
How Fast is the Virtual Reality Market Growing? VAIL VR Wants to Forge Ahead
Meta-stasis: Tech Giant's Reach Grows — Where Is This Headed?
What Are Whales Doing With Zoom Video Communications
Notable Zoom Video Communications Insider Trades $25M In Company Stock
Notable Zoom Video Communications Insider Trades $1.8M In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings