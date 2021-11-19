 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Agilent Technologies Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 11:23am   Comments
Share:
Agilent Technologies Earnings Preview

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Agilent Technologies will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.03

Agilent Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 1.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Agilent Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.99 0.83 0.89 0.93
EPS Actual 1.10 0.97 1.06 0.98
Price Change % 1.31% 0.05% 1.7% 2.2%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies were trading at $162.16 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (A)

Following Rough Year, Is Burning Rock Set To Turn The Corner?
A Look Into Agilent's Debt
A Look Into Agilent's Price Over Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Gilead-Merck Collaborate For Breast Cancer Study, Decision Day For ANI Pharma, Pfizer Gets Canadian Regulatory Nod, 3 IPOs
EXCLUSIVE: Agilent Commits to Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2050
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings