Buckle Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 11:03am   Comments
Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 27.3% year-on-year, to $319.43 million, beating the analyst consensus of $299.12 million. Comparable store net sales increased 27.3%.

  • Online sales rose 9% Y/Y to $50.5 million.
  • EPS of $1.26 beat the analyst consensus of $0.92.
  • Gross profit rose 37.7% Y/Y to $161.1 million, with the margin of expanding 380 basis points to 50.4%.
  • Operating expenses increased 25.5% Y/Y to $78.8 million.
  • The operating margin was 25.7%, and operating income for the quarter rose 51.8% to $82.2 million.
  • The company held $480 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: BKE shares traded lower by 4.42% at $51.37 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

