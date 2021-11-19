Buckle Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 27.3% year-on-year, to $319.43 million, beating the analyst consensus of $299.12 million. Comparable store net sales increased 27.3%.
- Online sales rose 9% Y/Y to $50.5 million.
- EPS of $1.26 beat the analyst consensus of $0.92.
- Gross profit rose 37.7% Y/Y to $161.1 million, with the margin of expanding 380 basis points to 50.4%.
- Operating expenses increased 25.5% Y/Y to $78.8 million.
- The operating margin was 25.7%, and operating income for the quarter rose 51.8% to $82.2 million.
- The company held $480 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021.
- Price Action: BKE shares traded lower by 4.42% at $51.37 on the last check Friday.
