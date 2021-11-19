 Skip to main content

Foot Locker: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 11:18am   Comments
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Foot Locker their estimated earnings by 40.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.93 versus an estimate of $1.37, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.21, which was followed by a 7.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Foot Locker's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1 1.09 1.35 0.62
EPS Actual 2.21 1.96 1.55 1.21
Revenue Estimate 2.09B 1.88B 2.29B 1.94B
Revenue Actual 2.27B 2.15B 2.19B 2.11B

