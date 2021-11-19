Recap: Fangdd Network Group Q3 Earnings
Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fangdd Network Group their estimated earnings by 267.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $0.37, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $94,300,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.37, which was followed by a 2.94% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fangdd Network Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|-0.10
|0.68
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|-0.23
|-0.17
|-0.13
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|114.41M
|41.72M
|249.05M
|173.51M
|Revenue Actual
|62.20M
|44.40M
|95.40M
|120.60M
