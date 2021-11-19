 Skip to main content

Recap: Fangdd Network Group Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Recap: Fangdd Network Group Q3 Earnings

 

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fangdd Network Group their estimated earnings by 267.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $0.37, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $94,300,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.37, which was followed by a 2.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fangdd Network Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.14 -0.10 0.68 0.20
EPS Actual -0.23 -0.17 -0.13 0.08
Revenue Estimate 114.41M 41.72M 249.05M 173.51M
Revenue Actual 62.20M 44.40M 95.40M 120.60M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

