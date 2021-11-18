Applied Materials: Q4 Earnings Insights
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Applied Materials their estimated earnings by 0.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.94 versus an estimate of $1.95, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1,435,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 1.55% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Applied Materials's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.77
|1.51
|1.28
|1.17
|EPS Actual
|1.90
|1.63
|1.39
|1.25
|Revenue Estimate
|5.94B
|5.41B
|4.97B
|4.60B
|Revenue Actual
|6.20B
|5.58B
|5.16B
|4.69B
