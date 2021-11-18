Intuit: Q1 Earnings Insights
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Intuit their estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $0.99, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $684,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29, which was followed by a 0.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Intuit's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.68
|6.47
|0.91
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|1.97
|6.07
|0.68
|0.94
|Revenue Estimate
|2.32B
|4.41B
|1.75B
|1.21B
|Revenue Actual
|2.56B
|4.17B
|1.58B
|1.32B
