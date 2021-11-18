Recap: Palo Alto Networks Q1 Earnings
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Palo Alto Networks their estimated earnings by 4.46%, reporting an EPS of $1.64 versus an estimate of $1.57, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $301,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 18.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Palo Alto Networks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.44
|1.28
|1.43
|1.33
|EPS Actual
|1.60
|1.38
|1.55
|1.62
|Revenue Estimate
|1.17B
|1.06B
|985.68M
|921.64M
|Revenue Actual
|1.22B
|1.07B
|1.02B
|946.00M
