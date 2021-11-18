 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Palo Alto Networks Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 4:34pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Palo Alto Networks Q1 Earnings

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Palo Alto Networks their estimated earnings by 4.46%, reporting an EPS of $1.64 versus an estimate of $1.57, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $301,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 18.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Palo Alto Networks's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.44 1.28 1.43 1.33
EPS Actual 1.60 1.38 1.55 1.62
Revenue Estimate 1.17B 1.06B 985.68M 921.64M
Revenue Actual 1.22B 1.07B 1.02B 946.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (PANW)

Earnings Scheduled For November 18, 2021
Palo Alto Networks Earnings Preview
Weekly Preview – A Snapshot of Retail
What 33 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Palo Alto Networks
Director Of Palo Alto Networks Sold $760K In Stock
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings