Workday: Q3 Earnings Insights
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Workday their estimated earnings by 27.91%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $0.86, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $221,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.45, which was followed by a 9.13% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Workday's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.78
|0.73
|0.55
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|1.23
|0.87
|0.73
|0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|1.24B
|1.16B
|1.12B
|1.09B
|Revenue Actual
|1.26B
|1.18B
|1.13B
|1.11B
