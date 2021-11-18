Workday: Q3 Earnings Insights

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Workday their estimated earnings by 27.91%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $0.86, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $221,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.45, which was followed by a 9.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Workday's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.78 0.73 0.55 0.67 EPS Actual 1.23 0.87 0.73 0.86 Revenue Estimate 1.24B 1.16B 1.12B 1.09B Revenue Actual 1.26B 1.18B 1.13B 1.11B

