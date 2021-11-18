Recap: Globant Q3 Earnings

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Globant their estimated earnings by 5.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.93, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $134,611,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 4.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Globant's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.84 0.8 0.67 0.58 EPS Actual 0.88 0.9 0.70 0.60 Revenue Estimate 284.80M 259.30M 222.34M 203.76M Revenue Actual 305.26M 270.17M 232.64M 207.22M

