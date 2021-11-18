Recap: Globant Q3 Earnings
Globant (NYSE:GLOB) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Globant their estimated earnings by 5.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.93, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $134,611,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 4.07% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Globant's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|0.8
|0.67
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|0.88
|0.9
|0.70
|0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|284.80M
|259.30M
|222.34M
|203.76M
|Revenue Actual
|305.26M
|270.17M
|232.64M
|207.22M
